Steven Page Postpones 3 Shows Due To COVID-19

Canada’s Steven Page said Friday he is postponing three shows this month due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“It was a tough decision, but when we booked these shows we had truly hoped things would be safer out there than they currently are,” read a message on Page’s Instagram.

“Stay safe out there and I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

FROM 2019: Steven Page Moves On While Honouring His Past

Shows scheduled for Sept. 22 in Bloomington, Indiana and Sept. 23 in Chicago have been pushed to May 2022. A Sept. 26 show in Grand Rapids, Michigan will also be rescheduled.

Page is scheduled to perform Oct. 28 in St. Catharines, Ont. and Nov. 10 in Paris, Ont.

Fans elsewhere can buy tickets to Steven Page Live From Home LXVII on Sept. 18.