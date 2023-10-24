Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine Added To Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, LL Cool J, Common, Sia, Ice-T, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Carrie Underwood have all been named as performers and presenters to next week's 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3.
The impressive list of names join the previously announced group of performers and presenters that includes inductees Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson, as well as Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition.
Inductees in the performers category who are not scheduled to perform include Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and the late George Michael. Additional inductees this year are DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Soul Train's Don Cornelius.
This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be streamed live from the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Disney+ at 8PM EST. An edited version of the event will then follow air on ABC New Year's Day, January 1, 2024, from 8-11PM. EST.
