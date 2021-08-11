Stevie Nicks Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday she is cancelling five performances scheduled this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks, 73, wrote in a message shared on social media. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious.”

Nicks added: “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks was scheduled to perform at several U.S. festivals this summer. She is the latest in a growing list of musicians who are pulling the plug on live shows or implementing strict protocols.