Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

Stevie Nicks has her very own Barbie doll.

Mattel, which manufactures Barbie, said that the doll will be released to commemorate the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer’s 75th birthday.

On the official site, Mattel lists that the "collectible doll emulates her signature spellbinding style" and that her "ethereal dress is inspired by the legendary 1977 album Rumours and features a velvety wrap bodice with a layered skirt that drapes and swirls like smoke." She also comes holding her iconic tambourine.

Nicks revealed the Stevie Barbie at her Madison Square Garden show on Sunday night (October 1), adding that "I hope you all love her as much as I do.”

She posted about the honour on socials, explaining that she was “overwhelmed” when Mattel first approached her to become immortalized in plastic.

“My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months,” she wrote. “When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the ‘Rumours’ cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned ‘would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…’ When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together.

“I am her and she is me,” she continued. “She absolutely has my heart. Thank you Mattel for working with me to make Stevie Barbie so pretty and so soulful and so real; she means the world to me!”

The Stevie Nicks Barbie Doll is currently up for sale on Mattel's site.

See "Stevie Barbie" rock out to "Edge of Seventeen" below.