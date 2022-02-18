Sting Adds 6 Canadian Shows To 'My Songs' Tour

Sting announced Friday that he is coming back to Canada this year.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter has scheduled six My Songs shows spread out over four months. Joe Sumner, Sting’s 45-year-old son, will be his opening act.

Concerts are set for May 2 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, May 4 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and May 5 at Montreal’s Bell Centre. Sting will be back Aug. 25 for a show at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Followed by Moncton’s Avenir Centre on Sept. 13 and Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s on Sept. 16.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

My Songs features Sting’s solo hits and The Police favourites.