Sting Puts Words To 'Jeopardy' Music

After more than five decades, we finally have lyrics to go with the “Final Jeopardy” countdown music.

Sting came up with words to accompany the 30-second composition known as “Think!” that has played on every episode of Jeopardy since 1964 while contestants write down their answers.

"Of all the thing in my CV / Everything in life from A to Z,” the 69-year-old sings. “But how I wish my ma could see / Here I am on Jeopardy! / Here I am on Jeopardy!”

Jeopardy! creator Merv Griffin penned what became “Think!” as a lullaby titled “A Time for Tony.” The melody was used in the "Final Jeopardy" round from the game show’s debut but only became the theme music in 1984.

Listen to Sting’s take on “Think!” below: