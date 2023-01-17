Stones, Beatles Memorabilia Featured In Charity Auction

Memorabilia signed by the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant and the surviving Beatles are among the items up for grabs at a charity auction next month.

Online bidding on items in the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction runs until 11 a.m. PST on Feb. 5 – the morning of the 65th Grammy Awards.

According to Julien’s Auctions, a 2022 Rolling Stones SIXTY 60th Anniversary European tour poster signed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and a copy of The Beatles' Live at the BBC album signed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr could each fetch as much as $2,000 (all figures U.S.).

The auction also features guitars signed by Plant and Osbourne as well as Bob Dylan, Joe Perry, Elvis Costello, Slash, Lenny Kravitz and Sting.

A 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar signed in 2018 by Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine and John McVie is estimated to draw bids of as much as $6,000.

There are also items signed by members of Slipknot, Canada’s Joni Mitchell and the late Tom Petty.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit MusiCares, which helps musicians in financial and medical crisis.