Sufjan Stevens Wants Bands To Break Up After 10 Years

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens declared Thursday that bands must call it quits after a decade.

In a cheeky Tumblr post, the 46-year-old musician listed the things he liked least in 2021. At No. 7 is “Any band that is still together after 10 years.” Stevens opined: “Please. Break up. Do your solo albums. Move on.”

Also making his “least favourite” list are J. Balvin (“Black face”) – a reference to the singer’s controversial “Perra” video – and musicals (“Please stop singing and dancing”).

Stevens also called out Adele’s album 30. “Girl, please. We know you’re 33. It’s on your Wikipedia page.”