Suga Of BTS Donates To Earthquake Victims In Turkey, Syria

Suga of BTS has donated 100 million South Korean won (approx. $104,400 CAD) to aid victims of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Save the Children announced the contribution on Thursday, the singer’s 30th birthday.

The organization said Suga’s donation will supply blankets, mattresses and other relief supplies for children in the disaster zones.

“So many children and families have been damaged by the earthquakes,” Suga said, in a statement released by Save the Children. "I express condolences to the survivors and victims.”

On his birthday last year, the K-pop star donated the same amount to help recovery efforts in parts of South Korea impacted by wildfires and, in 2021, he gave 100 million won to the child cancer department of a hospital in his native Daegu.

Suga is launching a tour on April 26 that will run until June. He is then expected to enlist for his mandatory military service.