Suga Of BTS Tests Positive For COVID-19

BTS member Suga got some not-so-sweet news for the holidays: He’s got COVID-19.

The 28-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive upon his return to Seoul, according to Big Hit Music, and had not been in recent close contact with the other six members of BTS.

“He has no special symptoms and is staying at home in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,” the company said, in a release.

Earlier this month, Big Hit announced that BTS will enjoy a “period of rest” that includes being able to spend the holidays with their families.