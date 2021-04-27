Sugar Bear 'Blown Away' By Glenn Close Doing 'Da Butt'

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot said he was “blown away” when he found out Glenn Close twerked to his group’s 1988 track “Da Butt” on the Oscars.

“It was like a lottery ticket,” Elliot told Billboard on Monday. “I was like, ‘wow.’ I had butterflies all throughout my body. I was overwhelmed. I started thanking God, like, ‘Wow, this is large.’”

In a music quiz segment on Sunday night’s broadcast, Close rhymed off trivia about Experience Unlimited and its signature hit. (She was reportedly reading off a cue card.)

The 74-year-old Oscar nominee then showed off her dance moves.

"She did a great job," Elliot told The Los Angeles Times. "A lady her age, doing Da Butt like that? Come on, man."

Elliot said he was watching a basketball game when his phone started blowing up. He told Billboard he had no idea EU’s song was going to be used in the sketch. “Of all the songs in the world to be played ... they played my song,” he said. “You can't ask for nothing better than that.”