Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Is Back Home After Hospitalization

Deryck Whibley is back home after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

On Friday, the Sum 41 frontman's wife, Ariana Cooper Whibley, posted on Instagram that he was close to experiencing heart failure when he was sent to hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia.

“Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” she wrote. "We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure."

In an updated post, Ariana shared the good news that Deryck is now home recovering, following his hospital stay.

"I'm very happy to be giving this update," she writes. "Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain. I can't tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can't begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this."

In 2014 the Ajax, ON-bred punk rocker spent a month in the hospital after he was put into a medically induced coma to deal with a collapse of his liver and kidneys due to heavy alcohol abuse.

Back in May, Sum 41 announced that they will be disbanding after 27 years together. The band still has four upcoming dates left on their schedule, including the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas next month and a final show in Nanterre, France at the end of November.