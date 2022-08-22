Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Sells Music Rights

Canadian singer Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalogue.

HarbourView Equity Partners acquired the 42-year-old Sum 41 frontman’s songs, which include the band’s 2001 hit “Fat Lip.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded last year, the company has snatched up the catalogues of acts like Lady A, Brad Paisley and Luis Fonsi.

Whibley, an Ontario native, formed Sum 41 in the late 1990s and went on to release seven studio albums. He has also co-written several songs for 5 Seconds of Summer and worked on projects by then-wife Avril Lavigne as well as Tommy Lee and Simple Plan.

Sum 41 is on a world tour with Simple Plan until late October and then embarks on a tour of Australia with The Offspring.