Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Publish His Memoir This Year

As Sum 41 begin to wind down after announcing their final shows, frontman Deryck Whibley is already planning the next chapter of his life: he's writing his memoir.

After spending the better part of 30 years playing in Sum 41, Whibley announced last year that they were calling it quits. And now he's ready to look back on his time fronting the multi-Juno-winning pop-punk act.

According to publisher Gallery Books, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell "is Deryck’s story, but it is also the untold story of Sum 41. Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own."

"With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Deryck gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry," it continues. "From winning at the MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated for a Grammy, his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Deryck offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir."

Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell (the title references both Sum 41's 2007 song "Walking Disaster" with their recent album, Heaven :x: Hell) will be released on October 8, 2024.

For more on Sum 41, click here to check out iHeartRadio Canada's recent episode of Encore, where we tell the story behind the band's biggest hit, "Fat Lip."