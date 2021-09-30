Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Performers Revealed

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at next year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, it was announced Thursday.

The 12-minute all-star performance will take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California on Feb. 13.

“Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take centre field for a performance of a lifetime,” said Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is a producer of the show, in a release. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless queen, Mary J. Blige … This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre said in a statement that the Super Bowl halftime show “will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.”

Recent half time headliners include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and Maroon 5.