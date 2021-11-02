Super Bowl 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Explored In New Documentary

One of the most infamous moments of live television has been turned into a documentary.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson is set to premiere Nov. 19 on U.S. cable channel FX and streaming service Hulu. (A Canadian broadcaster/streamer has not yet been announced.)

The film relives the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show in which Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s right breast while they were performing his hit “Rock Your Body.” In the aftermath, Timberlake claimed it was “a wardrobe malfunction.”

According to Deadline, the doc examines “the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

Malfunction, directed by Jodi Gomes (The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty), includes insight from music industry insiders and members of the Jackson family.

In February, Timberlake publicly apologized to Jackson. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote, in a message he shared on social media. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Malfunction comes ahead of the January premiere of JANET, a four-hour documentary made with Jackson’s cooperation, for U.S. cable channels A&E and Lifetime.

“This is my story, told by me, not through someone else's eyes,” Jackson says in a trailer she shared in September. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it, love it or hate it. This is me.”