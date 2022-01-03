Surprise! Kane Brown, Wife Katelyn Welcome 2nd Daughter

Kane Brown surprised his fans last week with the news that he and wife Katelyn welcomed their second child.

“New year, New family member,” the country star captioned a photo on Instagram. “welcome to the family Kodi Jane … secrets finally out.”

The baby girl was reportedly born Dec. 30 in Nashville.

“Try hiding a pregnancy for 9 months,” Katelyn wrote on Instagram with a montage of pics and video clips showing her journey.

In a separate post, she explained why the couple kept the pregnancy secret. “These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Katelyn wrote. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose Brown, in October 2019.

“I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram, “and now I’m good with all my girls.”

Brown is scheduled to kick off the 14-date Blessed & Free Tour on Thursday.