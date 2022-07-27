Swae Lee Rescued From Toronto Hotel Elevator

Toronto Fire Service came to the rescue of Swae Lee this past weekend when he got trapped in an elevator.

Lee, who was in the city to perform at Rebel, had to climb a ladder lowered into the Hotel X Toronto elevator by firefighters. He was with his brother and Rae Sremmurd partner Slim Jxmmi, a bodyguard and several women.

“They cut out the top to come get us,” the 29-year-old rapper said in a video clip shared on social media. “Hotel X, man, what the f**k. Hotel X, man, what the f**k y’all got going on?”

As he got ready to take his turn climbing out of the broken-down elevator, Lee said: “We been trapped in the elevator for three hours. Three hours trapped in the elevator, man ... I'm f**king hot, I'm exhausted.”

The 30-story Hotel X Toronto, located on the grounds of Exhibition Place, opened in 2018. Neither the hotel nor Toronto Fire Services has commented on the incident.