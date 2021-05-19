Swedish Concert Venue Renamed In Honour Of Avicii

A popular concert venue in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in honour of the late music star, it was announced Wednesday.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was born in the Swedish capital. He died by suicide in 2018 at 28.

“It was a significant milestone in Tim's career when he played here nine years ago,” his father Klas Bergling said, in a release, “and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name.”

Bergling said the venue will be “the hub for sharing ideas and host activities with the focus on young peoples' mental health.”

Reportedly the world’s largest hemispherical building, the Avicii Arena can accommodate at least 16,000 fans for concerts and nearly 14,000 for hockey games. Opened in 1989 – just seven months before Avicii was born – it spent its first 20 years as the Stockholm Globe Arena and was then rebranded as the Ericsson Globe.

The arena’s new name was marked with a recording of his 2015 track “For a Better Day” by the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra featuring 14-year-old singer Ella Tiritiello.