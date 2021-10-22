Swedish House Mafia Shares New Song, Tour Plans

Swedish House Mafia has shared both a new song and news that they are coming to Canada next summer.

“Moth to a Flame,” a collaboration with Toronto-born The Weeknd, arrived with a video directed by Alexander Wessely.

Swedish House Mafia is set to play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 5 and will headline Montreal’s îleSoniq Festival on Aug. 7. They will also stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in Sept. 13.

The trio – Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso – split up in 2012 but reunited at Miami’s Ultra festival in 2018. Their new album Paradise Again is set for release early next year.

Check out the new song below: