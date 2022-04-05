Swedish Punk Band Leaks Quebec Summer Festival Acts

A Swedish punk rock band on Tuesday stole a bit of thunder from the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ).

Millecoin announced on its Facebook page: “We’re playing Festival D'ete in Quebec City, Canada July 15th!”

The band also shared a portion of the official poster, which shows Alanis Morissette headlining the festival on July 15 with Sum 41, Garbage, Pennywise, The Beaches, Dakhabrakha, Calamine, The OBGMS and Nobro.

Problem is, FEQ is not scheduled to announce its 2022 line-up until noon on Wednesday.

Morissette does not come as much of a surprise since she was booked to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (A scaled-back version with all Quebec acts was held last summer.)

The image Millecoin shared also shows the names of homegrown artists Vincent Vallières, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Millimetrik and Laura Niqua.

Rage Against The Machine previously announced it was headlining FEQ on July 16.

The FEQ takes place July 7 to 17.