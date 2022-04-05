SZA Didn't Know Her Ankle Was Broken At Grammys

SZA revealed on Monday that she didn’t know she had a fracture in her foot when she attended the Grammy Awards.

The 32-year-old singer showed up using crutches – and wearing high heels – at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. She and Doja Cat won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Kiss Me More.”

In the press room, SZA told reporters she injured herself when she “fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this, like, the day before.”

But, in an Instagram Story the next day, SZA shared a video clip showing her leg being bandaged. “Lmao welp it’s confirmed broken …I thought it was just sprained. I was NOT missing that carpet.”

She captioned an X-ray of her injury: “Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING.”