SZA Evokes Princess Diana On Cover Of New Album


SZAalbum

SZA has unveiled the cover art for her sophomore album S.O.S. and it evokes a photo of Princess Diana taken only days before her tragic death.

The 33-year-old R&B singer is pictured wearing a hockey jersey and boots while sitting on the edge of a diving board extended over the ocean.

Fans were quick to compare it to the 1997 photograph of Diana perched on the end of a diving board off the luxury yacht Jonikal. SZA has not said if the homage was intentional.

“SZA is really the people’s princess,” one person tweeted. Another wrote: “SZA is Princess Diana’s second coming.”

Some fans expressed surprise at the choice of image. “I never thot SZA would pay homage to Diana like this,” one wrote, and another asked: “concerning or creative?"

Singer Chlöe opined: "this cover is INSANE" and there were kudos in the comments from artists like Lizzo and Benny Blanco.

S.O.S. will be SZA’s first album since 2017’s Ctrl. She has not revealed a release date.

Check out some of the reactions to the cover:

