SZA To Make Film Debut In Dark Comedy

SZA will make her feature film debut in the forthcoming dark comedy Tuna Melt.

Deadline reported Monday that the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Solána Rowe, will play the love interest of Eddie Huang’s character – “a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job.”

Huang, whose 2013 memoir was adapted into the comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, wrote the flick and will also direct and co-produce. Among the producers is Scott “Scooter” Braun, manager of music stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

SZA has appeared in dozens of music videos and had a guest role on a 2020 episode of Insecure. She earned an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Original Song for "All The Stars," her Black Panther collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.