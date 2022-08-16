SZA To Make Film Debut In Dark Comedy
SZA will make her feature film debut in the forthcoming dark comedy Tuna Melt.
Deadline reported Monday that the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Solána Rowe, will play the love interest of Eddie Huang’s character – “a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job.”
Huang, whose 2013 memoir was adapted into the comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, wrote the flick and will also direct and co-produce. Among the producers is Scott “Scooter” Braun, manager of music stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
SZA has appeared in dozens of music videos and had a guest role on a 2020 episode of Insecure. She earned an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Original Song for "All The Stars," her Black Panther collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from SZA