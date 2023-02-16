T-Pain Covers Rock Songs On New Album

T-Pain has put his spin on a couple of big rock songs for his forthcoming album On Top of the Covers.

The seven-track collection, out March 17, includes the rap star’s versions of Black Sabbath’s 1970 song “War Pigs” and Journey’s 1981 anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

T-Pain also covers Dr. Hook’s “Sharing the Night Together,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and the Sam Cooke classic “A Chance Is Gonna Come.” There’s also a cover of Sam Smith’s ballad “Stay With Me” and “That’s Life,” which was made famous by Frank Sinatra.

“These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it,” he said, in a release.

T-Pain won the first season of The Masked Singer with his performances of songs like Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” The Guess Who’s “American Woman” and “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

"This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer,” he said, in a release. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do.

“This is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”

On Top of the Covers is the 38-year-old’s first studio album since 2019’s 1UP.