T-Pain Defends Usher Following Auto-Tune Diss
T-Pain took to social media Tuesday to defend Usher after the R&B star came under fire for sparking T-Pain’s “four-year depression.”
In the “Auto-Tune” episode of the Canadian series This Is Pop, which aired in March on CTV, T-Pain recalled being taken aside on an airplane by Usher in 2013.
“He was like, ‘I want to tell you something, man’ … He sounded real concerned. He was like, ‘Man, you kinda f**ked up music.’ I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend,” T-Pain shared. “He was like, ‘Nah, man, you really f**ked up music for real singers.’
“Literally at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I f**k this up? Did I f**k up music? That is the very moment – and I don’t think I realized that for a long time – that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”
After the episode streamed in the U.S., many fans slammed Usher on social media.
On Tuesday, T-Pain said he still loves and respects Usher. “Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man,” he tweeted. “Ppl talk s**t about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different.
“I never said f**k Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of s**t I was already goin through.”
Usher has not commented publicly on T-Pain’s comments.
This Is Pop was co-produced by Toronto’s Banger Films and Bell Media (parent company of this website).
Artist Radio
Listen to music from T-Pain & Usher