T-Pain Jokes About Slow Ticket Sales In Dallas

The people of Dallas are apparently not feeling T-Pain.

The rapper took to TikTok on Sunday to lament slow ticket sales for his upcoming show in the city.

“One question: What the f**k, Dallas? Dallas, what are you doing? Really? What the s**t, Dallas? What did I do? Let me know what I did,” T-Pain said in the clip, in which he shares a spreadsheet that tracks his ticket sales.

Only 26 per cent of tickets were sold for his Dallas show on May 18.

“What’s going on? I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I’m part of the city.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, T-Pain’s concert is set to take place at a venue in the Deep Ellum district, which has been the scene of several shootings recently.

T-Pain’s concerts in Los Angeles and Richmond, as well as one of two Chicago shows, are sold out.