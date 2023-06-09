Takeoff's Mother Sues Venue Where He Was Fatally Shot

Takeoff’s mother Titania Davenport has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue where the Migos rapper was shot to death last November.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, Davenport claimed 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston and other defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, was gunned down as he left a Halloween night event reportedly organized by the family of music exec J. Prince (who is not named as a defendant). He was 28.

Police said shots were fired during a dispute over a “lucrative” game of dice but added that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander." Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Davenport alleged the defendants “breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe.” She claimed there were no “screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages.

The defendants have not responded to the lawsuit and none of the claims has been proven in court.