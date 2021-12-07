Tame Impala Coming To Canada

Tame Impala has announced he will be in Canada early next year, hot on the heels of the release of The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set.

The Australian musician, whose real name is Kevin Parker, will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 9 and at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on March 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am ET.

The tour announcement came with the release of “No Choice,” a track from The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, which drops on Feb. 18. The collection includes B-sides and remixes of his 2020 album.

The Slow Rush was named Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the ARIA Music Awards and was nominated as Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.