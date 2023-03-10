Tame Impala Musician Kevin Parker Recovering From Surgery

Musician Kevin Parker, who performs as Tame Impala, has revealed he is recovering from surgery.

“Fractured my hip,” the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess.”

Parker shared a photo from a gurney as he was being wheeled to a waiting Royal Flying Doctor Service plane in his native Australia as well as a video clip of the scan showing the stress fracture.

Other photos show Parker’s right leg following the surgery and an X-ray of the surgical screws inside the hip.

The musician didn’t specify when the injury occurred but the date on the CT scan is Feb. 21. His Instagram post includes a video of the musician undergoing physical therapy and a pic showing him resting at home.

Parker said Friday night’s concert in Mexico City will go ahead as planned, as well as five other shows scheduled between March 18 and 25 in South America.

“I’m not quitting on you guys,” he wrote.