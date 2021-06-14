Taryn Manning Engaged To Singer Anne Cline

Singer-turned-actress Taryn Manning is engaged to her girlfriend, singer-songwriter Anne Cline.

Cline popped the question Friday night during her set at a bar in Panama City, Florida.

Manning and her brother Kellin formed the band Boomkat in the early 2000s and signed a record deal with Canada’s Robbie Robertson. They released only one album before being dropped by the label. After releasing a second album in 2009, Manning began working on a solo project.

Manning’s 2012 single “Send Me Your Love” and 2017’s “Glitchlfe” both topped the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

The 42-year-old is best known for her run as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on Orange Is The New Black and recurring role as McGarrett’s sister on Hawaii Five-0.

According to her official website, Cline is a 28-year-old Georgia native who has opened for acts like Cole Swindell and Miranda Lambert.