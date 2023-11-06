Tate McRae Announces New Album, World Tour

Tate McRae has announced her forthcoming second album, along with a world tour to promote it.

Think Later will be released on December 8, the Calgary-born singer announced on Instagram today (November 6). Along with the album's cover, which features her in hockey goalie pads, she posted a caption about the album, saying "this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out. writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through.

"for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition - and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music," she continues. "through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows - i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours <3 here’s to 20 years old and figuring who the fuck i am haha."

A press release states that Think Later was executive produced with hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé) and showcases "Tate’s boundless vocal talent and evolution as a songwriter, this new body of work explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart."

While no tracklisting has been revealed yet, the album will feature her current single, "Greedy." McRae released her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in May 2022.

Along with the album, McRae also announced a world tour. The Think Later World Tour will begin in Dublin, Ireland on April 17, followed by a full European tour. She returns back in North America on July 5 for a hometown show in Calgary, AB, then dips down to the U.S. for a string of shows before playing Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 27. More U.S. dates then precede a trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an AMEX presale beginning tomorrow (November 7). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, November 10 at 10:00AM local time at TateMcRae.com.

In addition to the tour, McRae will also make her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest debut on November 18 along with host Jason Momoa.

See the announcements below.