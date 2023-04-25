Taylor Swift Addresses Concerns About Injured Hand

Taylor Swift on Monday addressed concerns about her left hand after it appeared bloodied during her concert in Houston on Saturday night.

The singer is believed to have injured her hand between “Tolerate It” and “Ready For It.”

The exposed scrape was bandaged later in the show.

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change,” Swift explained in an Instagram post. “Braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

On social media, fans were impressed that Swift didn’t miss a beat during the concert, even playing guitar and piano while wounded.

“She’s literally a super human,” tweeted one. Another wrote: "taylor's insane bc she performed two nights with her hand hurt and missing a piece but when I get a paper cut I cancel all my plans bc it hurts too much.”

One fan tweeted: “We do not deserve her.”