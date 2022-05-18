Taylor Swift Addresses Grads As She Receives Honourary Degree

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate Wednesday during New York University’s commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

The 32-year-old superstar, whose early success in music kept her from attending university, received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

"I'd like to thank NYU for making me, technically, on paper at least, a doctor," Swift told graduates. "Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency. Unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section.

"Or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute."

Swift's long list of accomplishments and accolades was read out by Jason King, the Canadian-born chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU.

Taking her place at the mic, Swift noted: "Last time I was in a stadium this size I was dancing in heels and a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable."

The singer joked that she was "90 per cent sure" she was being honoured because of her Red song "22."

Swift shared her wisdom with students. “Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once,“ she said. "Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go … You get to pick what your life has time and room for. Be discerning.”

She urged graduates not to hide their enthusiasm. “Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth,” said Swift. “The people who wanted it the least were the ones I wanted to date and be friends with high school. The people who wanted it the most are the ones I now hire to work at my company.”

Swift added: "The scary news is, you’re on your own now. But the cool news is, you’re on your own now."

Earlier Wednesday, Swift shared a video montage on Instagram showing her getting ready for the ceremony.