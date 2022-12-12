Taylor Swift Among Golden Globe Nominees

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna earned Best Original Song nominations Monday ahead of the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing is up against Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Swift was previously nominated in the category for "Safe & Sound," (The Hunger Games) "Sweeter than Fiction" (One Chance) and "Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats). Gaga was up for Best Original Song for "Hello Hello" from the Toronto-made Gnomeo & Juliet and won for "Shallow" (A Star Is Born).

Also nominated are “Ciao Papa,” which is performed by Gregory Mann in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and “Naatu Naatu,” performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in RRR.

Austin Butler earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama his titular role in Elvis.

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Donald Glover (Atlanta) was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are up for Golden Globes for portraying Canada’s Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, respectively, in Pam & Tommy, which earned a nom for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Canada’s Seth Rogen, who played Rand Gauthier, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Jessica Chastain is vying for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for playing country singer Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

The Golden Globes are voted by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and will be handed out on Jan. 10. Check out the music nominations below:

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans