Taylor Swift Among Grammy Night Performers

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and BTS are among the stars set to perform on the Grammy Awards.

Other performers scheduled for Sunday’s broadcast include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Marine Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.

The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will look very different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with performances staged outdoors and more pre-taped performances than usual. Presenters will include workers at live music venues in Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville.

Beyoncé leads the way with nine Grammy nominations, while Swift, Lipa and Ricch have six apiece.

The top Canadian nominee is Justin Bieber, who earned noms for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Changes), Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”) and Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions” ft. Quavo). His collaboration with Dan + Shay is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Other Canadians up for Grammys this year include Drake, J.P. Saxe, Lido Pimienta, Kaytranada, Leonard Cohen, Jayda G, Jim West, Audrey Brisson, Director X, producer Frank Dukes, engineer Shawn Everett and songwriters Sam Ellis and Nasri Atweh.

Check out the nominations in major catgories here.