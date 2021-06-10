Taylor Swift Among Winners At CMT Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett were winners at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards, which honour country music videos.

Swift earned the Best Family Feature award for “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version).” The video pays tribute to her relationship with her mother Andrea.

Swift acknowledged the win by tweeting “I LOVE YOU MOM.”

The top award of the night, Video of the Year, went to Underwood’s collaboration with John Legend, “Hallelujah.”

Barrett, who pulled out of a scheduled performance at the CMT Awards, won Female Video of the Year for “The Good Ones” and Kane Brown’s “Worship You” was named Male Video of the Year.

A rendition of “The Other Girl” by Kelsea Ballerina and Halsey at last year’s CMT Awards won CMT Performance of the Year and the award for Collaborative Video of the Year went to Chris Young and Kane Brown for “Famous Friends.”

Other CMT Award winners include Little Big Town for Duo/Group Video of the Year (for “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”) and Dylan Scott for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“Nobody”).

Among the performances on the show was one by Canada’s JP Saxe with Ingrid Andress (filling in for Maren Morris) and Canada’s Lindsay Ell joining Lady A and Carly Pearce.