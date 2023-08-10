Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

In the midst of concert ticket-buying madness for her six shows in Toronto next year, Taylor Swift has given fans something new to anticipate: the "Taylor's Version" of her pop breakthrough, 2014's 1989.

While just last week rumours were flying that Reputation would be next in line to get parenthesized, Swift has announced the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor's Version) will arrive on October 27. As usual she will empty her Vault, this time with five songs she says are "so insane." Let the collab predictions begin!

According to her official store, the physical editions of the album will contain a collectible album jacket with unique front and back cover art and collectible album sleeves including lyrics and never-before-seen photos. Formats include "crystal skies blue" vinyl, CD and a green cassette.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!," she writes. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site."