Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift has another Era on the way!

As she was accepting her award for Best Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards tonight (February 4), Taylor Swift announced that on April 19 she will release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department. (Where did she find the time???)

Along with the reveal, she explained that the new album is her way of thanking fans for their support.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way," she said in her speech. "But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

Earlier in the day, Swift had set her social media profile pic to black and white, leading fans to think she was set to announce the awaited release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). Though I dont think any of them will argue this was a consolation prize.

As she left the stage, the album cover and details for The Tortured Poets Department appeared on her socials, with the caption, "All's fair in love and poetry ... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

She also included a photo of a handwritten lyric that reads, "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/ My veins of pitch black ink."

