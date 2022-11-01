Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she is setting out on tour next year – but so far no shows outside the U.S. have been announced.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” the singer shared on social media. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Swift will kick things off in Glendale, Arizona on March 18 and hit 19 more cities before Aug. 5. Opening acts along the way include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me," Swift wrote. "I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming."

Swift teased a tour during an appearance last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I think I should do it,” she said. “I should do it ... When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Swift, who released Midnights last month, said she misses touring. The singer was last on the road for 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which included two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

"When you write songs and you're proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces," she said. "I miss that a lot. I really miss that connection."

In its first week of release, Midnights has dominated charts around the world.