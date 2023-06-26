Taylor Swift Asks Fans To Show 'Kindness' Online

Taylor Swift on Saturday urged her fans to show “kindness” on social media upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) next month.

One of the songs on the re-recorded version of her 2010 album is “Dear John,” which Swifties believe is about her brief relationship with singer John Mayer when she was 19 and he was 32. “Dear John, I see it all now that you're gone,” she sings. “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?”

Before performing “Dear John” during The Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis, Swift said: “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Swift told fans she sees “the most beautiful things happen” at her shows. “I watch you guys make friends with each other. I watch you bond. I watch you give each other friendship bracelets,” she said. “I see so many beautiful interactions happen and I hear so many stories about friends that were made at these shows. I watch it happen, and it’s the most unbelievable thing to watch.”

The superstar told fans she wants “that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.”

Last month, actor Taylor Lautner joked that he is “praying” for Mayer ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

In 2021, Mayer responded to a Swift fan’s nasty DM. “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”