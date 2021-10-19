Taylor Swift, Bryan Adams Among Rock Hall Performers

Taylor Swift and Canada’s Bryan Adams are among the music stars who will honour this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, it was announced Monday.

Swift, along with Jennifer Hudson, will pay tribute to Carole King and Adams – as well as H.E.R., Christina Aguilera and Mickey Guyton – will perform songs from Tina Turner (who will be inducted by Angela Bassett).

The Foo Fighters will be welcomed to the Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney and The Go-Go’s will be honoured by Drew Barrymore. Dr. Dre is set to induct LL Cool J and Lionel Richie will induct Clarence Avant.

Other presenters and performers will be announced in the coming days.

Artists need to have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year's list of nominees was released in February. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was inducted in 2014 as a member of Nirvana; King was inducted in 1990 with songwriting partner Gerry Goffin; and Turner was inducted in 1991 as half of Ike & Tina Turner.

The show takes place Oct. 30 in Cleveland and will air in November on HBO.