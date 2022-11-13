Taylor Swift Dominates MTV Europe Music Awards
Taylor Swift was the top winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night, taking home Best Artist and Best Pop as well as Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”
While accepting Best Artist, Swift used the opportunity to thank her fans for making her new album Midnights such a success.
“I’m so blown away, you have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career,” she said. “The fact that you have done what you’ve done, supporting that album, being excited about that album, and loving it and there’s not a single moment I take that for granted.
“I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job. It’s all because of you. Thank you so, so much.”
Harry Styles, who went into the EMAs with a leading seven nominations, earned only one – Best Live.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” was named Best Song and earned her the Best Hip Hop award.
In the international categories, Swift was voted Best U.S. Act, Styles won Best UK & Ireland Act and Johnny Orlando won Best Canadian Act.
“4 years in a row,” Orlando tweeted. “thank you thank you thank you this is your award !!! i owe u guys everything thank you i love you.”
David Guetta won EMAs for Best Electronic and, with Bebe Rexha, Best Collaboration for their hit single "I'm Good (Blue)."
David Guetta. John Phillips / Getty Images
The MTV EMAs, hosted by Rita Ora and her beau Taika Waititi, took place at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf and included performances by Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, One Republic, Gorillaz and Thundercat, Muse, Ava Max and Stormzy.
Canada was repped in the nominations by Drake (Best Hip Hop, Best Collaboration), The Weeknd (Best Live) and Justin Bieber (Best Metaverse Performance) – but all came up empty.
Check out the winners below:
BEST SONG
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Jack Harlow – "First Class"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl” *WINNER
ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"
BEST VIDEO
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift *WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I’m Good (Blue)” *WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – "Te Felicito"
Tiësto & Ava Max – "The Motto"
BEST LIVE
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift *WINNER
BEST NEW
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN *WINNER
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA *WINNER
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN
Anitta *WINNER
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta *WINNER
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gorillaz *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B
Chlöe *WINNER
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – "2step"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Latto – "P*ssy"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy" *WINNER
Stromae – "Fils de joie"
BIGGEST FANS
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN *WINNER
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG *WINNER
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
