Taylor Swift Dominates MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the top winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night, taking home Best Artist and Best Pop as well as Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

While accepting Best Artist, Swift used the opportunity to thank her fans for making her new album Midnights such a success.

“I’m so blown away, you have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career,” she said. “The fact that you have done what you’ve done, supporting that album, being excited about that album, and loving it and there’s not a single moment I take that for granted.

“I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job. It’s all because of you. Thank you so, so much.”

Harry Styles, who went into the EMAs with a leading seven nominations, earned only one – Best Live.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” was named Best Song and earned her the Best Hip Hop award.

In the international categories, Swift was voted Best U.S. Act, Styles won Best UK & Ireland Act and Johnny Orlando won Best Canadian Act.

“4 years in a row,” Orlando tweeted. “thank you thank you thank you this is your award !!! i owe u guys everything thank you i love you.”

David Guetta won EMAs for Best Electronic and, with Bebe Rexha, Best Collaboration for their hit single "I'm Good (Blue)."

David Guetta. John Phillips / Getty Images

The MTV EMAs, hosted by Rita Ora and her beau Taika Waititi, took place at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf and included performances by Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, One Republic, Gorillaz and Thundercat, Muse, Ava Max and Stormzy.

Canada was repped in the nominations by Drake (Best Hip Hop, Best Collaboration), The Weeknd (Best Live) and Justin Bieber (Best Metaverse Performance) – but all came up empty.

Check out the winners below:

BEST SONG

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl” *WINNER

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"



BEST VIDEO

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER



BEST ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift *WINNER



BEST COLLABORATION

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I’m Good (Blue)” *WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – "Te Felicito"

Tiësto & Ava Max – "The Motto"



BEST LIVE

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd



BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER



BEST NEW

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN *WINNER

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA *WINNER

SEVENTEEN

TWICE



BEST LATIN

Anitta *WINNER

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta *WINNER

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto



BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER



BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD



BEST R&B

Chlöe *WINNER

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA



BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – "2step"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy" *WINNER

Stromae – "Fils de joie"



BIGGEST FANS

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN *WINNER

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE



BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG *WINNER

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox