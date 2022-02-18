Taylor Swift Engaged To Joe Alwyn?

Life & Style magazine reported Friday that Taylor Swift is engaged to actor Joe Alwyn after five years together.

The gossip magazine – widely mocked for its many cover stories over the years claiming Jennifer Aniston is pregnant – cited “multiple sources” for its exclusive report.

There has been no comment from Swift’s reps.

The 32-year-old singer has mostly kept her relationship with Alwyn, 30, out of the spotlight. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Swift told British Vogue in 2018. “We have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

At the Grammys last year, Swift mentioned Alwyn while accepting the award for Album of the Year (for folklore). “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she said.

Alwyn co-wrote several songs on both folklore and evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. He has had roles in films like The Favourite and Boy Erased.