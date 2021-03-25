Taylor Swift, Evermore Park Drop Their Lawsuits

Taylor Swift and Utah theme park Evermore have dropped their lawsuits against each other.

“As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement,” a rep for Swift said in a statement.

Evermore Park filed a lawsuit against Swift on Feb. 2 alleging that her album evermore and related merchandise infringed on its trademarks. The attraction, which opened in September 2018, also claimed evermore bumped the attraction down in Google search results.

Swift’s reps called the lawsuit “baseless … frivolous and irresponsible” and said it is “inconceivable” that consumers are confusing the theme park with Swift’s album.

Twenty days later, Swift's company sued Evermore Park, claiming its costumed performers performed her songs without a license. Swift's lawsuit claimed the park’s owners were warned repeatedly by performing rights organization BMI about the unlicensed performances in 2019 but “ignored these messages" and kept performing Swift’s songs “with full knowledge of their infringement, to drive attention and attendance.”