Taylor Swift Gives To Woman Who Lost Husband To COVID-19

Taylor Swift and her mother have given $50,000 U.S. to help a mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19.

The donation was added to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend of Vickie Quarles, whose husband Theodis died in December. The campaign has raised more than $62,000.

“I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our home state of Tennessee,” read an update from Quarles. “I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart.”

Swift regularly makes contributions to GoFundMe campaigns. Last August, she gave $40,500 CAD to help a British teen attend the math program at a prestigious university.

In December, she gave $13,000 U.S. each to fundraisers for two moms struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.