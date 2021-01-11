Taylor Swift Had 2020's Top-Selling Album In U.S.

Americans are never, ever getting over Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old singer had the top-selling album in the U.S. last year – making her the first act to have the year’s biggest album five times since MTC Data tracking started in 1992.

Swift’s folklore was also the only album in 2020 to sell more than 1 million copies in the U.S., a distinction her album Lover had in 2019.

Folklore, which was released in July finished the year with sales of 1.276 million. The surprise follow-up evermore sold 283,000 copies in the last three weeks of December to rank 10th for the year.

folklore is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, which will be handed out on Jan. 31. Her song "Cardigan" is also nominated for Song of the Year and Pop Solo Performance and "Exile," ft. Bon Iver is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift had the top-selling album of the year in 2019 (Lover, 1.09 million), 2017 (Reputation, 1.9 million), 2014 (1989, 3.66 million) and 2009 (Fearless, 3.22 million).

Three of the five biggest albums in the U.S. last year were from foreign artists: South Korea’s BTS is No. 2 with Map of the Soul: 7 (674,009); Canada’s The Weeknd is No. 3 with After Hours (480,000); and England’s Harry Styles is No. 4 with Fine Line (420,000).

The rest of the list is made up of albums from Billie Eilish (348,000), Lady Gaga (331,000), Juice WRLD (301,000), Halsey (301,000) and Eminem (287,000).