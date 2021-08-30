Taylor Swift Hypes Halsey Album

Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Sunday to sing the praises of Halsey’s new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks,” Swift wrote to her nearly 89 million followers. “Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now – please stream and buy the album!!”

Halsey replied: “Thank you T … means so so much.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the fourth studio album from Halsey, was released on Friday.

The singer and new mom described it is a concept album – produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”