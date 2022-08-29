Taylor Swift Hypes New Album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift said early Monday that she has recorded a collection of 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights, scheduled to come out on Oct. 21, was teased during Swift’s acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Aptly, she shared more details at midnight.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” wrote Swift. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights follows evermore, which was released in December 2020, and last year’s re-recorded version of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.