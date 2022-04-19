Taylor Swift Inspires Naming Of Millipede Species

Scientists have named a species of millipede found in the northeastern Appalachian Mountains after Taylor Swift.

The Nannaria swiftae is one of 17 species of twisted-claw millipedes identified by researchers at Virginia Tech.

“I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her,” explained lead researcher Derek Hennen, in a tweet. “A high honour!”

In a release, Hennen said Swift’s music “helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.”

There was no immediate reaction from Swift.

Ranging in length between 18 and 38 mm, the millipedes live on the forest floor and play a key role in nature, breaking down leaf litter and releasing nutrients into the ecosystem.

Scientists have previously named various critters after music stars, including Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin and Keith Richards.